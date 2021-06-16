Grand Junction man arrested on four meth delivery charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — Jacob Raber, a 31-year-old man from Grand Junction, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The bust was the culmination of a six month long investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's narcotics unit.
Raber was “squatting” at a house in the 5100 block of Baseline Road in Grand Junction, the police report states. Authorities were tipped off to his location.
Police were granted multiple warrants for Raber, including a search warrant for his Baseline residence and another related location where there was methamphetamine paraphernalia inside of the home.
Raber is currently in Van Buren County jail.
