x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

Grand Junction man arrested on four meth delivery charges

31-year old Jacob Raber was arrested yesterday after a 6-month long investigation by the Van Buren County narcotics unit.
Credit: Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — Jacob Raber, a 31-year-old man from Grand Junction, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The bust was the culmination of a six month long investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's narcotics unit.

Raber was “squatting” at a house in the 5100 block of Baseline Road in Grand Junction, the police report states. Authorities were tipped off to his location.

Police were granted multiple warrants for Raber, including a search warrant for his Baseline residence and another related location where there was methamphetamine paraphernalia inside of the home.

Raber is currently in Van Buren County jail.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.