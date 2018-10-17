KENT COUNTY, Mich. - A Grand Rapids attorney has been charged with forgery after drafting a fake court order.

Timothy Vandenberg, 47, is charged with drafting a fake court order. According to court documents, Vandenberg admitted to officers that he created the document. Police say the document would have benefited his client in a child custody battle. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department arrested Vandenberg on Monday, Oct. 15.

Kent County Sheriff’s Dept. Sgt. Joel Roon says the department believes there are at least 4 or 5 other victims involved in similar cases. However, Vandenberg has only been charged in one instance.

If you have more information call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616-632-6100.

