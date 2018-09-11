GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Bo Franklin was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for robbing the Independent Bank at Plainfield and Fuller avenues on April 17.

Franklin pleaded guilty to bank robbery charges and confessed to pointing a handgun inches from the bank manager's head. He managed to get away with about $4,200.

The getaway driver in the robbery was sentenced to 6½ years in prison. According to police, investigators were able to find the car involved in the robbery within 24 hours.

To date, there have been seven bank robberies in Kent County in 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM