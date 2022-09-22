Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to December bank robbery

Kristin Greinke, 41, took a taxi to and from the bank robbery. Police contacted the driver, who made an excuse to stop. Police were waiting to arrest him.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Independent Bank in December 2021.

41-year-old Kristin Cole Greinke filed his guilty plea on Thursday. Officials say the robbery happened on Dec. 16, 2021, when Greinke took a taxi to the Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.

There, he gave the bank teller a note that read, “This is a robbery money in the bag no bait bills or dye packs or I’ll come back and kill you all 100 on the side.”

Greinke was given $6,230 from the teller, and he exited the bank. Witnesses saw him get into the taxi and leave.

Police contacted the taxi company and dispatchers were able to contact the taxi driver. The driver then made an excuse to stop, where police were waiting to arrest Greinke. He attempted to flee the scene, but officers took him into custody.

“Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Greinke faces up to 20 years in prison for his offense. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who commits this or similar crimes.”

Greinke will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou on Jan. 31, 2023. Officials say the judge will take into account Greinke's criminal history, which includes a previous bank robbery conviction in 2003.

Greinke could receive up to 20 years in prison.

