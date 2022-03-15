Community mourns 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Kentwood

The boy has been identified as Jamarion McCuller, a student at Alger Middle School in GR. He's remembered as an "intelligent, full of life, and kind student."

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Grand Rapids community is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend in Kentwood.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the 3000 block of 29th Street SE and Radcliff on Saturday.

The boy has been identified as Jamarion McCuller, who was a student at Alger Middle School in Grand Rapids.

A spokesperson for the Kentwood Police Department said a suspect was apprehended near the scene, but was released from custody on Monday, March 14, pending further investigation and per the request of Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

In a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Becker said, "We needed additional investigation completed before we could make a decision on any possible charges. We remain in contact with Kentwood Police through this process."

Grand Rapids Public Schools sent out a letter to families on Monday which said in part: "Jamarion was intelligent, full of life, and a kind student who always had a smile on his face. He brightened up everyone's day at Alger with his magnetic personality. Jamarion will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire Alger Middle School community."

A crisis team is on-site to help students deal with the tragic loss.

Jamarion's family plans to hold a vigil for him at Alger Middle School at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604 or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.