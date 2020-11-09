1 dead, 1 critically injured in drive-by Grand Rapids shooting

One person was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Grand Rapids.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3:22 p.m. on Adams Street near Kalamazoo Avenue SE. A suspect in a vehicle shot at two people standing outside, according to the police department.

The suspect vehicle is an SUV, but police did not have further details.

The fatal shooting marks the city's 23rd homicide of 2020.

Another shooting incident was reported just prior to this at 3:07 p.m. on Bates Street near Franklin Street SE. Police said shots were fired between people in two vehicles. No one was injured.

Police have not indicated if the two are related.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.