Grand Rapids family won't let Grinch who stole Christmas decorations ruin their cheer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Putting your Christmas decorations up early can make you happier, according to some experts. However, some thieves decided to ruin the mood for one Grand Rapids family.

"I really wanted to be that house," said Bex Takacs-Britz.

That house includes Christmas decorations on display by Nov. 1 with thousands of lights, inflatables and Christmas music.

"We don't have a full yard to work with, but I wanted to go full Clark Griswold to the best of our ability," they said.

Takacs-Britz's four-year-old son was especially excited about the inflatables, but some Grinches tried to ruin the joy.

"We woke up Sunday and looked outside and they were gone. Everything from the far side of the house was missing. The unicorn was gone. Marshall from PAW Patrol and Minnie Mouse were gone."

The thieves yanked the wiring out so they can't even use the inflatables.

Takacs-Britz filed a police report. They said the one hurt the most is their son.

"He keeps asking why did someone take it? Are the bad guys going to get caught? Are the bad guys coming to take more things? Having to explain that to a four-year-old is not fun. It makes me angry. Who steals Christmas? For real. This isn't the Grinch. Leave things alone that aren't yours. Let people enjoy life," said Takacs-Britz.

Takacs-Britz and their husband are going to be the 'bigger' people. They already ordered a larger inflatable they're putting on the roof of Santa riding a unicorn over a rainbow with a sign saying, 'Have a Magical Christmas.'

"The joy of Christmas is bigger than any hurt they can cause to the community,' they said.

The family is also adding security chains to their inflatables and installing new security cameras.

