Grand Rapids Police identify homicide victim

This was the city's 23rd homicide of the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police identified one of the victims of Friday night's shooting, which killed one and critically injured another.

Police said Nicholas Ingram, 27, died in the shooting on Adams Street near Kalamazoo Avenue SE. A police spokesperson said Ingram and another man were shot at from a vehicle driving by.

This was the city's 23rd homicide of the year.

Friday's shooting was followed by a string of shootings over the weekend. Four separate shootings occurred overnight from Saturday to Sunday; 11 people were injured.