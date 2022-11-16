Grand Rapids man accused of going on '48-hour crime spree' arraigned in court

The 24-year-old was on parole when Grand Rapids Police said he went on a two-day crime spree, including stabbing a police K9 during a standoff with authorities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids man accused of going on a 48-hour crime spree earlier this month was formally arraigned on a slew of felony charges.

Terry Junior Warren, 24, is facing multiple assault, weapons charges, home invasion, and causing serious injury to a police animal charges.

These charges stem from a weekend standoff that began as officers were pursuing a suspect accused of an assault.

A police K9 was sent into the home, according to police. Warren is accused of stabbing the dog, and that's when police entered the home and took the man into custody.

Here is a breakdown of the charges he's facing:

Nov. 12

Felonious Assault (2 counts)

Assault w/Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder

Flee and Elude 4th Degree

Habitual Offender, 4th Offense

Nov. 13

Assault with Intent to Murder

Home Invasion 1st Degree

Killing/Causing Serious Injury to Police Animal

Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Felony Firearm (3 counts)

Habitual Offender, 4th Offense

“I am very proud of the actions of our officers,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. “They showed exceptional professionalism and patience over many hours to encourage Warren to surrender even while he was shooting both inside and outside the house. This is an extremely violent individual in a high-pressure situation.”

The K9 officer, named "Eli," is a Belgian Malinois, who has been with the force for four years.

Grand Rapids Police said officers sent in Eli when they couldn't make direct communication with the suspect and tear gas didn't flush him out.

“It’s a difficult decision to send in a K9 knowing that harm may come to the dog, but when you have an armed suspect that is showing no signs of surrender, it can rapidly escalate into a use of deadly force,” said Winstrom.

“Choosing to use a police K9 is a less lethal way to gain control and bring a stand-off to a peaceful end. Eli is recovering, and we are hopeful he will soon be able to leave the hospital and continue to heal at home.”

Eli is expected to survive the stabbing and is receiving treatment.

