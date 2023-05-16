Grand Rapids man accused of throwing pit bull down several flights of stairs

The 41-year-old is accused of throwing a black and white pit bull named Cairo down several flights of stairs. Prosecutors say the crime was caught on video.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 41-year-old Grand Rapids man is accused of throwing a dog down several flights of stairs at an apartment complex downtown in February.

According to court documents filed against Rachminn Dillard, who also goes by "Sag Nasty Dillard," the property manager of the apartment complex on Ionia Avenue Southwest saw several videos that allegedly show Dillard throwing a black and white pit bull dog down the stairs.

The dog's name is Cairo.

Court documents report the detective looking into the case contacted Dillard's girlfriend who lives at the apartment, and showed her the videos. She confirmed his identity, court documents detail.

Dillard is now facing a felony charge of torturing a dog.

If convicted, Dillard could serve four years and be fined $4,000. The court could also order a psychiatric evaluation, community service, order him to pay the cost of applicable veterinary care and also order him to not possess animals in the future.

The court appointed Dillard an attorney to represent him.

