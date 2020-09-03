GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermaine Abron, 25, was formally arraigned Monday for the murder of his girlfriend's 8-month-old, Josiah Lamarr Guyton.

Abron appeared via video in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids on two charges: felony murder and 1st degree child abuse. Both of those charges come with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Guyton was found unresponsive at an apartment on Front Avenue NW on March 4. The baby was rushed to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed on Thursday determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Police said Abron was in dating relationship with Guyton's mother.

Abron's bond was denied.

