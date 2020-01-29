GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was arrested and arraigned on child sexual abuse charges Wednesday after Michigan State Police (MSP) followed up on an investigation from a tip.

James Vanluinen, 65, was arrested at his home after troopers from the MSP found additional evidence for the investigation through a search warrant. Police got the lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office charged Vanluinen with five charges that he was arraigned on: child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Vanluinen is lodged at the Kent County Jail.

MSP is encouraging parents to speak to their children about using the Internet safely. Police recommend using the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's resources.

People can also report child sexual exploitation to the Cyber Tipline.

