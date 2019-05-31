GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after an undercover investigation into his online activity.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit (CCU), Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Eric John Nawrot, 53, of Grand Rapids, was taken into custody after investigators located child pornographic material on his computer.

The MSP CCU/ICAC Task Force Grand Rapids Office, along with the assistance of the Grand Rapids Police Department, executed a search warrant at Nawrot's house where he was arrested.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office charged Nawrot with distributing child sexually abusive material, possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline.

