GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have now identified the two men involved in a deadly moped hit-and-run crash on June 14.

Kevin McAlpin, 33, was traveling south on Eastern Ave. SE just after 11 p.m., when he collided with 58-year-old Norman Abney, who was turning left. Abney fled the scene, and McAlpin, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries -- he died the next night. McAlpin was on a moped, and Abney was driving a sedan.

Ten hours later Abney turned himself into GRPD. He has now been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

