Grand Rapids man charged with child sex crimes

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying any additional victims.

Chad Derry of Grand Rapids has been charged by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office for child sex crimes.

The charges are aggravated manufacturing of child sexually abusive activity, being a sexually deviant individual and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office, a tip was received by the Muskegon County Justice for Women Taskforce.

Detectives were able to uncover information that Derry was using social media to contact young girls and influence them into child sexually abusive activity in both pictures and videos.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying any additional victims, many of which appear to be from the West Michigan area.

Derry’s Instagram screen name was ‘marie13131312. If you believe your child has been in contact with this Instagram account, or if you have information regarding Derry please contact Detective Kyle Neher at the Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.