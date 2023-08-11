Grand Rapids man charged with federal human trafficking, child exploitation charges

The 29-year-old is accused of sex trafficking a 17-year-old in the spring and summer of 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A grand jury indicted a Grand Rapids man with federal human trafficking and child exploitation crimes this week.

Torey Franklin, 29, is facing several charges, including sex trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and receipt of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of sex trafficking a 17-year-old in the spring and summer of 2022, and producing, receiving, and distributing child pornography during the same time period as part of his trafficking business.

“Trafficking in any form is inherently cruel, but the sex trafficking of minors is particularly troubling because of the unique vulnerability of the victims,” said U.S. Attorney Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding traffickers legally accountable for their offenses.”

Franklin is accused of providing the 17-year-old, who he knew was a minor, for commercial sex work in Kent County, the indictment claims.

The indictment also alleges Franklin enticed the same minor to take explicit photos, which he then distributed.

“Combating sex trafficking and violence in our communities is of the highest priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners across the State of Michigan,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “These types of crimes have a lasting impact on the victim and those who harm the most vulnerable members of our society will be held accountable.”

If Franklin is convicted of this offense, the sentencing judge will have discretion to impose up to a lifetime term of imprisonment. The penalty range for the sexual exploitation of a minor charge is 15 to 30 years, and the range for the child pornography charges is 5 to 20 years.

