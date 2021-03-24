Grand Rapids man rejects plea deal in deadly fire case, trial moves forward

Prosecutors said Scales was grossly negligent when he burned materials too close to the home on Dawn Avenue Southeast.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man charged, in a deadly house fire has rejected a plea deal and will stand trial.

Robert Scales appeared in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. He's accused of causing a fire in February of 2020 that resulted in the death of his his wife, step son, and two biological sons.

Prosecutors said Scales was grossly negligent when he burned materials too close to the home on Dawn Avenue Southeast.

Scales' wife, Wanedia Scales, 34, his stepson, Xavier Woldeab, 15, and his two biological children Robert Scales, Jr., 13 and Elijah Scales, 9, all died in the fire.

Court records show his wife, Wanedia, had requested a personal protection order, but was denied. No trial date has been set.

