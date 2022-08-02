Grand Rapids man sentenced in baby's abuse, murder

A Kent County judge sentenced Alex John Radulovic to 31-100 years for murder and 6-10 years for child abuse in the death of a 1-year-old boy he was caring for.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Kent County judge sentenced a Grand Rapids man for the death of a one-year-old boy Thursday.

Alex John Radulovic, 23, was responsible for the child's care at the time of the incident back in February. He was originally charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse of the first degree, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office said.

Radulovic accepted conviction for second-degree murder and child abuse on Sept. 12.

Radulovic received a sentence of 31-100 years for murder and 6-10 years for child abuse.

According to court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, police and medical personnel were called to the apartments at 50 West St. SW to a report of a one-year-old child not breathing on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Court documents say Radulovic carried the child out to the ambulance and told police he lived with the child's mother but wasn't related to the child.

Radulovic told detectives the child's mother was at work at the time.

The child died at the hospital and appeared to have bruising/marks on his face, chest and back.

During a police interview, detectives said Radulovic made multiple conflicting statements about what happened that morning, but eventually said "I got upset and accidentally did the wrong thing."

He told investigators he was irritated at the child's fussiness and slammed the boy onto the ground two or three times before the baby became unresponsive.

Radulovic was arraigned in court in February, where he was denied bond.

Radulovic's attorney says that he struggles with mental health issues and is requesting counseling and treatment for mental health disorders.

