Grand Rapids man shot, killed in Muskegon overnight

No arrests have been made at this point, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was shot and killed in Muskegon overnight.

The Muskegon Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Terrace St.

That's where officers found 63-year-old Earnest Hardy, of Grand Rapids, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

At this point, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on this incident, you're asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

