Grand Rapids leaders give out steering wheel locks as local car thefts rise

As of May 1, new data provided by the Grand Rapids Police Department listed 971 thefts or attempted thefts of Kias and Hyundais in the city in the last 365 days.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local leaders are trying new solutions as Grand Rapids and the nation see a resurgence of car thefts, particularly in Kia and Hyundai models.

"Car thefts were actually going down prior to the pandemic," West Grand Neighborhood Organization Executive Director Annette Vandenberg said. "Then, once the pandemic started, people found that they had time on their hands and started this Kia-Hyundai challenge, and they were breaking into cars."

Now, the West Grand Neighborhood Organization is trying to help fight the problem by using money from a state grant to give out new wheel locks that normally cost between $30 and $60.

With the locks, Vandenberg said people's cars in the area can be much safer.

"I think it's really important for us to be able, the West Grand Neighborhood Organization, to provide this service free of charge for our residents," Vandenberg said. "Like I said earlier, a lot of our residents are living paycheck to paycheck."

She said the pilot program has already given out dozens of locks as her organization looks to help multiple areas of community life.

"It just makes our residents feel more safe, and when our residents feel more safe, they will want to go out and spend money," Vandenberg said. "They don't have to worry about their car being broken into or easily stolen if they go to our local restaurants or bars someplace to shop. So, it does impact other areas and quality of life. So, it's really important."

Vandenberg said the most important thing for people to remember, regardless of the car's brand, is to always make sure the car is locked and the keys are not inside whenever they leave.

