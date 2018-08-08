GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids woman has been charged with making a false report of an abduction that led to a statewide Amber Alert over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, police say Jennell Ross told officers her car was stolen from a gas station near 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. She said her 18-month-old daughter was inside the vehicle.

A relative later called police, reporting the child was safe.

Now, detectives now say Ross, 27, lied about what happened. She was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 8, on a felony charge of filing a false report of a child abduction.

If convicted, Ross faces up to four years in prison. She was released from the Kent County Jail on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

