GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jennifer Lynn Pickerd, 37, has been sentenced to 18 months to three years in prison for child abuse after she gave her five-week-old daughter methadone.

Judge Mark Trusock told Pickerd there was no justification or excuse for what she did back in late September.

Investigators said Pickerd gave the infant methadone because she was being fussy. She became unresponsive and was revived with Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.

The baby has since recovered.

A hearing has been set for early March to determine if the child should be made a ward of the court.

