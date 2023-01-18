Grand Rapids Police Chief addresses weekend violence

The city's top cop shared some insight into what his department is doing to find those responsible for the recent violence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom shared new details on two shootings over the weekend that left a 30-year-old father of two dead and left another man hurt.

The first shooting happened on Division early Saturday morning where police believe 30-year-old Jontell White was targeted.

"Jontell is a father of two young girls. He was apparently targeted in this shooting. We're doing everything we can. It's still a very open investigation, but we're moving as quickly as we can to identify this offender and place him into custody so that we can provide some justice for the grieving family," Winstrom said.

GRPD said in a press conference Saturday that the officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots, which allowed them to quickly respond.

The suspect was described as wearing a black coat and black pair of pants. No arrests have been made.

Then on Sunday, a domestic-related shooting led to a man getting shot on Alto.

Winstrom said a woman came out of her home to flag down police that a man had pushed his way inside.

"And as the officers were developing a plan to go and take action, two men actually came out on the front porch, and one of them shot the other one in the presence of the officers. The offender immediately ran inside and barricaded himself in the house. The officers were able to bring that man off the porch to give him immediate first aid," Winstrom said.

The hospital was about a minute and a half away, so officers rushed him there themselves. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The chief wanted to point out that this was a domestic violence situation, and that there is help available in our community.

"It is important for everyone to know that if you're in an abusive relationship, there are resources out there. There are places for you to go day to day, you don't have to stay in that house today. Someone will make sure that you're accommodated, you have a safe place to stay. And there are so many resources out there," Winstrom said.

"We just really need victims of domestic violence to know because too many times we've seen them in Grand Rapids and elsewhere turned deadly."

The first killing in Grand Rapids in 2023 happened just two minutes after midnight on New Year's Day.

"It's unacceptable," GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said.

As always, if you know anything that could help detectives solve these shootings or any crime, you're encouraged to call the police.

