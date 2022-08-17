Grand Rapids Police recover stolen vehicle with 6-month-old still inside

Police say the baby appeared to be unharmed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside.

Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.

Within 30 minutes, police were able to locate the car with the child inside on the 700 block of Crescent Street NE. The infant appeared to be unharmed.

An active search for the suspect is ongoing in the Highland Park area, officials say. The suspect is described as a Black man, between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a pink or red shirt, but police say he changed into a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.