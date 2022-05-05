GRPD investigating multiple shootings Thursday

An investigation is underway to determine if the incidents are related.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating multiple shootings Thursday evening.

The first shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Buchanan Avenue SW in Grand Rapids after dispatch received a 911 call that someone had been shot. When police arrived they found a 41-year-old woman in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Witnesses say suspects got out of their vehicle and fired several rounds, striking the victim. She was transported to an area hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say there is no suspect information to release at this time.

The second shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. on the southeast side of the city.

Police say two suspects got out of their vehicle on Burton Street SE and fired multiple shots into a restaurant. No victims were found in that incident.

Just before 8 p.m., two men were shot were each shot in the lower extremities on Cass Avenue SE.

The victims, a 22-year-old and 27-year-old were outside a residence at the time of the shooting. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A dark SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. There is no additional suspect information to release at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine if the incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

