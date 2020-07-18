Grand Rapids Police investigating stabbing

Officers learned the victim had two stab wounds, one to the face and one to the neck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a stabbing victim received treatment at Butterworth Hospital.

Police said officers were dispatched to the hospital around 2:37 p.m. Saturday. They said the stabbing occurred on Shamrock Street SW near Century Avenue SW.

Officers learned the victim had two stab wounds, one to the face and one to the neck. Police said the severity of the injuries are unknown, and they do not have suspect information at this time.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: