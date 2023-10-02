65-year-old man in custody after making false bomb threat at Trinity Health Saint Mary's

Police say the man was previously released from the hospital that day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in custody after making a false bomb threat at Trinity Health Saint Mary's on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Police say the threat happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a 65-year-old man, who had previously been released from the hospital that day, returned to the emergency department waiting room. He placed a small paper bag on a table. When security officers asked what was inside the bag, the man said, "A bomb."

The man was taken into custody and the emergency department was evacuated. Roads near the hospital were also shut down. The GRPD Bomb Squad used an X-ray to determine what was inside the bag. Police say it contained fruit and an insulated drinking glass.

The emergency department and surrounding roads were reopened less than 90 minutes after the initial threat was made.

In a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Trinity Health Saint Mary's said:

"Trinity Health Grand Rapids received a bomb threat earlier tonight that has since cleared. The hospital has standard procedures in place to ensure a safe and secure healing environment for patients, visitors and employees. Enhanced security measures are implemented from time to time to address immediate safety concerns."

The man is being lodged at the Kent County Jail and has been charged with making a false bomb threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

