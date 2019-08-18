GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after shots were fired on the southeast side of the city Sunday afternoon.

The gunshots were reported to police around 3 p.m. near Merrifield Street SE and Blaine Avenue SE.

There were no victims, but a car was struck by gunfire.

The police department said they have two potential suspects in custody, but they are still investigating.

This incident follows two separate shootings that injured two people this weekend.

The first occurred late Friday night on the northeast side near Coldbrook Street NE and Clancy Avenue NE. A man was shot while sitting in his car, and he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The second occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday near Franklin Street SE and Geneva Avenue SE. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

