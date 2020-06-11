Grand Rapids Police looking for suspect in bank robbery

Police said he drove away west on 28th Street in a black SUV.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for the man who they say robbed a bank on Monday, Nov. 2.

Police said the suspect entered the bank on the 3700 block of 28th St. SE around 4 p.m. and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as being about 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hat, a blue mask and a black and blue sweater.

Police said he drove away west on 28th Street in a black SUV.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.