Grand Rapids Police, US Marshals searching for murder suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement in West Michigan is hoping you can help them find a man accused of the killing of a Grand Rapids woman earlier this fall.

It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.

Police say the woman and the suspect were in a vehicle together when the suspect shot and killed her. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, leaving the woman in the vehicle. It is believed the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle.

Now, the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Michigan Dept. of Corrections have joined the search for 30-year-old Patrick Jones.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office authorized open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and other firearm charges against him in connection to her killing.

Authorities have been pursuing leads to find him, but haven't had success.

He is also absconding from parole in a separate incident.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to contact the GRPD Detective Unit at (616) 456-3380, the MDOC Absconder tip line (844) 362-8477, or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345/ www.silentobserver.org.

