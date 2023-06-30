Grand Rapids 'porch pirate' suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a string of package thefts from porches in the Grand Rapids area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors across Grand Rapids have lost thousands of dollars in packages since the beginning of May.

The alleged 'porch pirate' started their thefts near Eastown and recently even stole packages from the West Grand area.

Community members have had mail, packages and other belongings stolen from out of front yards.

"The first time he stole a Dyson vacuum and a tablet," said Alison Morgan, one of the neighbors who had packages stolen. "I had a friend ship me flowers from South Africa and he stole those, as well as some home appliances and home décor stuff, also had clothes stolen. I've had a blender stolen."

Now, after neighbors put up flyers, used decoy packages and captured ring camera footage, the police have a suspect in custody.

Curtis Lee Jackson, 63, was arrested by police on Thursday night. Police allege that he was caught him on a security camera riding his bike up to a home and stealing two packages.

Police say Jackson was identified as the same person captured on other security footage for the same offense. When he was stopped by police he was wearing the same clothing as was captured on security footage, according to court documents.

Morgan also spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE after the suspect was taken into custody.

"I am very happy to hear he is off the streets and myself and my neighbors can sleep a little bit more safer tonight," Morgan said.

"It definitely has taught me to be more vigilant in my own front porch. At the end of the day stuff is stuff but it's still your personal space and feeling violated is not a good feeling," Morgan added.

