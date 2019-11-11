GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested Sunday by the Grand Rapids Police Department for robbery and sexual assault.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 p.m. when the man entered a business on the West Side and started sexually assaulting the woman employed there. She was the only person working at the time.

The suspect also robbed the business and assaulted a patron who entered the building, police said.

The initial investigation by the patrolling officers led to the arrest of the man. But Grand Rapids Police are still looking to speak to several other customers who may have witnessed the crimes. Police are not naming the business to protect the identity of the victims.

Detectives will present the case to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

