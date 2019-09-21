GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two homicides that occurred Saturday morning — one on the city's southwest side and the other on the southeast side.

GRPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Ionia Avenue SW on reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m.

Before they could locate the victim at the scene, an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

GRPD officers then responded around 3:20 a.m. to a report of the sound of shots in the area of Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street SE. When they arrived, officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

According to GRPD, the shootings are not connected.

Detectives and forensics are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.