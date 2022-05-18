Grand Rapids shooting victim's best friend hoping for justice, encourages domestic violence victims to seek help

Rashell Vogel, Stacey Majewski's close friend, is opening up about how she should be remembered.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was charged with open murder in the shooting death of a mother of two.

Majewski, 38, was shot and killed in her home on the 1800 block of Stonebrook Drive NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Khalil Childrey, 24, was charged with open murder and felony firearm in the case.

Vogel said Majewski wanted to help Childrey in the beginning of their relationship by giving him a place to stay, but after a while, she wanted him out, and she believes this is what triggered Childrey.

Vogel describes Majewski as always happy, and she would rarely see her mad or upset.

"She was very outgoing and happy all of the time. A heart of gold. She was a sweet girl."

Majewski left behind a 19-year-old son and his younger brother.

"I know her oldest is taking it extremely hard. Like, 'my mom's not gone'. I want my mom. I need my mom."

Court documents state Childrey was living with Majewski and her sons for three years.

The night of the shooting, Childrey and Majewski were arguing about Childrey being kicked out of the house when Childrey allegedly shot her in the head.

Childrey told detectives he was "scared and had to defend himself."

Both children were home when the shooting happened.

"It's just not something your child should see," Vogel said. "It's not something that should happen to somebody. God should make the decision to take somebody's life away. Not somebody else."

Vogel says Childrey was verbally and physically abusive towards Majewski and Majewski would often record their arguments.

She hopes her best friend gets justice and also hopes people will get help for domestic violence.

"Just tell your closest friend or your family something is going on so you don't get hurt and this happens to somebody else. It's not always towards women. It can be towards men or children or anyone in your home."

Childrey's preliminary exam hearing is set for next month.

