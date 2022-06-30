x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

GRPD investigating after one shot on Grand Rapids' south side

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Delaware Street SE Thursday morning.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One person was hurt in a shooting incident on Grand Rapids' southeast side Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE details are scarce at the moment, but could confirm that one person had been shot in the 600 block of Delaware Street SE. 

That's near Eastern Avenue and Union Avenue. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as soon as we learn more. 

Credit: WZZM

This is a breaking news story. Check back in for updates. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Operation Dry Water: Boating patrol increased for 4th of July