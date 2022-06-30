GRPD investigating after one shot on Grand Rapids' south side

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Delaware Street SE Thursday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One person was hurt in a shooting incident on Grand Rapids' southeast side Thursday morning.

Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE details are scarce at the moment, but could confirm that one person had been shot in the 600 block of Delaware Street SE.

That's near Eastern Avenue and Union Avenue.

