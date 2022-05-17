Shooting investigations continue after 2 killed, 4 injured since Saturday

The shootings remain under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING, Mich. — At least six people were shot, two of them dying from their injuries, since Saturday in the greater Grand Rapids area.

The most recent shooting happened in Wyoming at a home on Prairie Parkway SW shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday. Wyoming Police said four men entered the house and got in a shootout with a 23-year-old man who was inside.

The 23-year-old was shot, and told officers he shot one of the suspects. However, it is unclear if any suspects were struck by gunfire.

The shooting victim was last listed in stable condition.

Police took one suspect into custody and are now searching for the remaining three.

Just a few hours earlier, around 3 p.m., Grand Rapids Police responded to a shooting near the busy intersection of 28th and East Beltline. GRPD said a person shot at people in a parked car near the lot by Chick-fil-A and Krispy Kreme.

One person was shot but is expected to survive. GRPD said there isn't any suspect information at this time.

Later in the evening, Grand Rapids Police responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Hall and Division. Police said while they were launching their investigation, a person showed up to an area hospital sustaining a gunshot wound. It is unclear if the two are related.

The Monday shootings come after three people were shot in Grand Rapids over the weekend. Two of those shooting victims died from their injuries. GRPD said there is no reason to believe the two separate shootings are related.

These incidents remain under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.