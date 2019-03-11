GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at an "after hours" party early Sunday morning.

According to police, a shooting occurred around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of 28th Street SE. While on scene, officers heard shots inside the building. The crowd that was inside fled into the parking lot.

Officers entered and located one individual suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Witnesses are currently being questioned by GRPD with forensics and major crimes detectives on scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should call GRPD at 616-456-3400.

