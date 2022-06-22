21-year-old suspect in custody for infant homicide

Following the January death of an infant, Abdullah Muhammad, the infant's father, has now been charged of homicide and child abuse, 1st degree.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 21-year-old Grand Rapids father is now facing charges in the death of his baby who was found not breathing in January.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to a medical call of an infant not breathing on Jan. 15 around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Burton Street Southwest.

When officers made it to scene, they found the baby not breathing. Despite efforts to revive the child, the baby later died at the hospital.

Kent County Medical Examiner completed an autopsy and ruled the child's death a homicide.

After a lengthy investigation, the GRPD issued a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Abdullah Muhammad, the infant's father.

Muhammad was then taken into custody and booked at the Kent County Correctional Facility for the charges of homicide and child abuse, 1st degree.

"This is an example of the determination and commitment of GRPD detectives," said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. "Throughout these months of investigation, detectives did not waiver in their commitment to bring justice for this child.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.