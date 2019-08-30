GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids high school history teacher who fatally stabbed a prostitute 28 years ago in what was described as a “violent fit of rage’’ has been granted parole.

The Michigan Parole Board recently approved the release of 72-year-old Richard A. Jensen Jr. A public hearing to consider Jensen’s possible parole was held in early June.

“We are looking for a placement facility that will help meet all his needs,’’ Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said. “He has some health issues.’’

Jensen is currently at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson. The facility includes a unit to house minimum security prisoners primarily with medical issues.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker in May wrote the parole board, asking that Jensen remain locked up for what he called “a particularly heinous and vicious crime.’’

“This was an attack in which he stabbed the victim over 50 times and then the defendant fled the scene,’’ Becker wrote. “As the detective put it, ‘he had a dark side nobody knew about.’ This is probably an understatement.’’

Becker on Friday said he was disappointed with the parole board’s decision.

“They have the absolute right to do that. We put our objections in, but it is what it is,’’ Becker said. “I’m not fully convinced somebody like that will ever be able to function in society.’’

Jensen was sentenced to life for second-degree murder in the 1991 stabbing death of Kerry Mansfield. She was stabbed 55 times in a church parking lot.

Jensen, then 44, was a teacher and hockey coach at Ottawa Hills High School. He met Mansfield, 23, in an area of Grand Rapids frequented by prostitutes. Jensen agreed to pay her $50 in exchange for sex.

The two went to a church parking lot off of Lake Drive SE near her home. There, Jensen said he could not go through with it. A fight ensued; Mansfield was stabbed repeatedly. The March 17, 1991 murder and Jensen’s arrest shocked the community.

Becker said even though Jensen is reportedly suffering from dementia, it doesn’t justify parole.

“You just look at his history and what he did and what happened; I think it was a truly troubling crime,’’ Becker said.

After his release, Jensen will remain under state supervision four years, Gautz said.

