GRPD: 17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple break-ins, stolen vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for his alleged connection to a breaking and entering that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said three suspects exited an SUV-type vehicle before breaking a window and entering Purple East tobacco shop, located at 2221 Plainfield Avenue NE. GRPD officers responded to the scene at around 4 a.m. They said several items were taken before the suspects got back in the car and fled south on Plainfield Avenue.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers located the suspect vehicle in a hotel parking lot in the area of 28th Street and East Beltline SE. Police said the vehicle was stolen from a local car dealership and that it is believed to be the suspect vehicle in another breaking and entering incident that happened in the City of Kentwood.

Officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and eventually made an arrest of a suspect, a 17-year-old male. Police said the suspect was in possession of the key to the stolen car, as well as evidence from both breaking and entering incidents. He is being lodged on various charges at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

