'Have you seen him?' Grand Rapids Troopers search for man who stole woman's purse

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking the public's help in finding a suspect who they believe stole a woman's purse on Sept. 17.
Police say it happened at the Culver's restaurant in Whitehall. Security footage from Culver's shows a timestamp of just after 9 p.m.
A photo of the suspect vehicle, a red truck, can be seen driving away from the business.
MSP asks anyone with information to call the GR Post at 616-866-4411 if you can identify this individual.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.