Crime

'Have you seen him?' Grand Rapids Troopers search for man who stole woman's purse

The incident occurred at a Culver's in Whitehall.
Credit: MSP

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking the public's help in finding a suspect who they believe stole a woman's purse on Sept. 17.

Police say it happened at the Culver's restaurant in Whitehall. Security footage from Culver's shows a timestamp of just after 9 p.m.

A photo of the suspect vehicle, a red truck, can be seen driving away from the business.

Credit: MSP

MSP asks anyone with information to call the GR Post at 616-866-4411 if you can identify this individual.

