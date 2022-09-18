'Have you seen him?' Grand Rapids Troopers search for man who stole woman's purse

The incident occurred at a Culver's in Whitehall.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking the public's help in finding a suspect who they believe stole a woman's purse on Sept. 17.

Police say it happened at the Culver's restaurant in Whitehall. Security footage from Culver's shows a timestamp of just after 9 p.m.

A photo of the suspect vehicle, a red truck, can be seen driving away from the business.

Do you know this man? Grand Rapids troopers are asking for your help to identify this man who is wanted for questioning for taking a woman's purse from the Culver's restaurant in Whitehall. Please call the GR Post at 616-866-4411 if you can identify this individual. pic.twitter.com/sGRFCVcRZ7 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 18, 2022

MSP asks anyone with information to call the GR Post at 616-866-4411 if you can identify this individual.

