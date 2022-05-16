Police investigating 2 weekend homicides

Investigators are still working to learn if the shootings were connected.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after two separate shootings left two people dead and another injured over the weekend.

The first shooting took place Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE at the Towne and Country shopping plaza.

Police were investigating the shooting when two victims arrived at area hospitals, both with gunshot wounds. One victim died from his injuries, and the other received non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of the stores in the plaza were closed at the time, and shop owners are now hoping that cameras will be installed around the parking lot.

About 12 hours later, another shooting took place around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE. Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information for either of the shootings.

Also this weekend, several businesses along Wealthy Street were damaged by gunfire early Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, and police are now investigating.

Detectives are still working to learn if these shootings were connected and to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-338 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

