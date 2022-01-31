Grandparent scam suspect out of New York busted in Kent County

The suspect is accused of calling grandparents, telling them their grandchild is in need of bail money and pressuring them to send cash via a courier.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man from New York accused of targeting and stealing from grandparents in Kent County. Police estimate he's taken thousands.

The Sheriff's Office received multiple tips about a 'grandparent bail scam' over the past week.

Robert Augustin is accused of calling grandparents, telling them their grandchild is in need of bail money and pressuring them to send cash via a courier who picks up the money.

Augustin was arrested in Kent County and is being held on a $250,000 bond with charges of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise & Stealing a Financial Transaction Device. He was arraigned Monday morning.

"These scams are far too prevalent, and we are glad to apprehend the suspect and help bring closure to Kent County's victims.", said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

"We remind the public to be vigilant when confronted with an unexpected prize or problem. Take time to pause and contact someone else you trust for advice before sending anyone money," she said.

Detectives are still investigating the case and are attempting to identify any other victims who may have been affected.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.