Grandville jewelry store robbed, suspects still at large

The suspects fled the scene in a late model, tan colored 4-door Chevy Malibu. However, the men were able to steal an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

On Thursday around 5:31 p.m., Grandville Police responded to a call that there was an armed robbery at Jared's Galleria of Jewelry, located at 3610 Rivertown Pkwy SW.

Grandville Police reported that two black men had entered the jewelry store during regular business hours and smashed open a glass display case with a hammer. The suspects were wearing hoodies and facemasks and no one was injured.

If you have information about the suspects or incident, please call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip line at 616.538.6110, option 2.

