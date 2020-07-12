Grandville police attempt to identify bank robbery suspect

At this point, the Grandville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

On Monday, Dec. 7 around 12:14 p.m., Grandville Police responded to a bank robbery at Fifth Third Bank, located at 3900 Chicago Dr. SW.

The suspect said that he was armed and requested money from the teller. He fled the scene and his form of transportation are unknown at this time. No witnesses were injured. The FBI and Wyoming DPS assisted in the investigation.

At this point, the Grandville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. The following description was provided by witnesses.

Police provided very limited information about the suspect. The department said he is a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, around 5’7” tall, with a thin to average build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored coat, dark stocking hat, black gloves with white writing, and a surgical mask.

If you have information about the suspect or incident, please call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip line 616-538-6110.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.