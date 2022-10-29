x
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot

No one was injured, authorities say.
Credit: Adobe

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. 

The cars had fled by the time the officers arrived, but witnesses described the vehicles of being a black Ford explorer and dark-colored Honda civic or accord.

Another car not involved and had no one inside was also struck.

No one was injured, authorities say.

Police ask that if you have any information about this incident, to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, or the Grandville Police Department tip-line at 616-538-6110, and to choose option 2.

