19-year-old charged with murder in Grandville shooting death

The 19-year-old was charged in the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old has been charged with murder for the Oct. 2 shooting death of another 19-year-old.

Jerell Lemar Chapman was arraigned Monday for the death of Alex Isahia Disla. Grandville Police said Disla was found dead in a vehicle on Wilson Avenue near Blackhawk Drive SW shortly before 7 p.m. Police arrested a suspect early Saturday morning.

Chapman is now facing several charges, including open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a weapon from a vehicle causing death and other weapons charges.

Chapman's bond was denied and he is being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 19.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.