GRPD plain clothes officers arrest suspects related to cell phone store robberies

GRPD arrested four suspects involved cell phone store robberies in Grand Rapids and Gaines Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 24 at around 8:15 p.m., plain clothes officers were in the area of Alpine Avenue and 9th Street NW, following up on recent cell phone store robberies in Grand Rapids and Gaines Township.

It was believed that the same subjects were involved in both robberies. Information from the Gaines Township robbery led officers to the Alpine and 9th location. While officers were in the area, they saw four subjects that matched the description of the individuals involved in the robberies.

One of the subjects fled on foot into a residence and the other three fled into a retail store, in the 900 block of Alpine NW. The suspect who fled into the residence was arrested shortly after, following a successful K-9 track.

The remaining three subjects inside the store were initially confronted by the owner and the owner eventually exited the store unharmed. Officers requested the subjects to exit the store, however, they did not immediately leave.

After a lengthy negotiation, the subjects exited the store shortly after 11 p.m. and surrendered without incident to the MSP Emergency Support Team. There were no injuries in this incident. The subjects involved were all young males and all were interviewed by investigators.

This is a joint investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Michigan State Police. Detectives are continuing to follow-up on investigative leads and applicable charges will be determined in consultation with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380, Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125, or through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

