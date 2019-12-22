MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he stole thousands worth of Christmas presents from a home near Hickory Hill Road.

Reginald Minniefield is facing aggravated burglary and theft of property charges after a woman told police someone broke into her apartment and stole her children’s Christmas gifts from under their tree.

Accroding to the affidavit, two TVs, an Apple Watch, two Nintendo Switches, clothing, jewelry and several pair of Nike Jordan shoes were stolen from the home on Green Drive, totaling about $3,500.

Investigators identified Minniefield as a person of interest and took him into custody where he allegedly admitted to the burglary.

His bond is set at $17,500.