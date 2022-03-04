x
Crime

GRPD: 1 injured in Leonard Street shooting Friday

One person was shot, but police say their injuries are non-life threatening. There is no suspect information at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is expected to survive after being shot Friday night in Grand Rapids. 

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a shooting had occurred on Leonard Street NW, near Muskegon Avenue NW. 

Leonard Street NW between Muskegon Ave. and Davis Ave. was shut down for a period of time while police investigated the scene. It has since reopened.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

